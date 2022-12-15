Delhi Government Schools to Begin Delhi Robotics League Event Tomorrow

Delhi Robotics League: According to an official circular released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Surajmal Vihar will begin the Delhi Robotics League event for school students in Delhi. The robotics competition will commence tomorrow December 16, 2022.

As per the notification, the school students will be given exposure to the improving industry of Artificial Intelligence technology. This would be an opportunity for Delhi school students to learn Robotics and Artificial Intelligence through this competition.

Moreover, participation is invited from all schools in Delhi for the Robotics competition 2022. Various schools in Delhi can participate in the programme between December 2022 to June 2023.

Developing Era of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

The growing field of Robotics has made remarkable contributions to the Education sector. The National Education Policy 2020 has highlighted the educational opportunities for countless students to learn Robotics and Artificial Intelligence technology.

As per the DoE circular, the Robotics competition will be hosted on December 16 in order to launch Delhi Robotics League at Dr BR Ambedkar SOSE, Surajmal Vihar for students studying in various classes from all Delhi schools.

The aim of the competition is to build excellence and knowledge in the progressive field of Robotics among school students. The Delhi Robotics League event will also be broadcasted live in all government schools and government-aided schools at the official website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in.

Also, private schools will also have full access to watch and be a part of this live-streaming event. The head of the school is required to make important arrangements for the effective functioning of the live-streaming event so that students will be able to view the Robotics competition.

The circular stated that all students and teachers of the morning shift will view the live streaming at schools whereas students having evening shift schools will have access to the live streaming of the programme at their homes.

