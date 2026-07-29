Delhi Government Sets New Guidelines for Monthly Counselling of Parents and Out of School Children under the Samagra Shiksa Programme
Government of Delhi starts monthly counselling for out of school children to improve attendance, eliminate drop outs and support smooth entry into regular schools.
The Delhi Government has introduced monthly counselling sessions for parents and guardians of out of school children for the 2026-27 academic session. This step will be followed in all government schools and special training centres under the Samagra Shiksa Programme. The aim is to help children attend schools regularly and return to formal education with the right support. The move also focuses on stronger school and family coordination so that children do not drop out of school again.
What the Delhi Government Monthly Counselling Plan Means
Under this new direction Heads of Schools must organise counseling sessions every month for children studying in Special Training Centres and Mainstream schools. Out of school children include those aged 6 to 14 who never joined school or left before finishing elementary education or stayed absent for so long that they were pushed out of the system. The education department said these children often deal with many barriers. These include weak attendance, learning gaps, migration, family financial stress, low awareness among parents and poor learning support at home. Through regular counselling schools will try to identify these issues early and respond before the child becomes irregular or drops out again. The larger goal is to identify, enroll, retain and successfully mainstream every child through constant academic and community support.
How Schools Will Conduct and Monitor the Sessions?
The monthly sessions will focus on attendance, academic progress and concerns linked to behaviour, emotions and learning. Schools will also encourage parents to support homework, classroom participation and regular schooling. Another key part of the meetings will be spreading awareness about government schemes and student benefits.
Schools have been told to review each child’s progress with parents and note the problems affecting education. They must prepare follow up plans to support learning and continuity. Parents should be informed at least three days before each session through phone calls and student diaries so that participation remains strong and proper records can be kept. Monitoring will be done by Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators. They will prepare action taken reports and send them to District Urban Resource Centre Coordinators. These district reports will then be forwarded to the OoSC Cell under samagra Shiksha on the same day.
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