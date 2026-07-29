Delhi Government Sets New Guidelines for Monthly Counselling of Parents and Out of School Children under the Samagra Shiksa Programme

The Delhi Government has introduced monthly counselling sessions for parents and guardians of out of school children for the 2026-27 academic session. This step will be followed in all government schools and special training centres under the Samagra Shiksa Programme. The aim is to help children attend schools regularly and return to formal education with the right support. The move also focuses on stronger school and family coordination so that children do not drop out of school again.

What the Delhi Government Monthly Counselling Plan Means

Under this new direction Heads of Schools must organise counseling sessions every month for children studying in Special Training Centres and Mainstream schools. Out of school children include those aged 6 to 14 who never joined school or left before finishing elementary education or stayed absent for so long that they were pushed out of the system. The education department said these children often deal with many barriers. These include weak attendance, learning gaps, migration, family financial stress, low awareness among parents and poor learning support at home. Through regular counselling schools will try to identify these issues early and respond before the child becomes irregular or drops out again. The larger goal is to identify, enroll, retain and successfully mainstream every child through constant academic and community support.