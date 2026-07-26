Delhi Government Unveils Internship Framework for Social Welfare Institutions
Delhi Government has opened an internship for students to work with elderly people and persons with disabilities in welfare institutions. Read the article to know more.
Students who want practical experience in social welfare will soon get a valuable chance through a new internship programme by the Department of Social Welfare in Delhi. This programme will place students in Delhi government run institutions for elderly people and persons with disabilities. The department has released detailed internship guidelines and a clear framework for students. The aim is to connect classroom learning and a clear framework for students. The aim is to connect classroom learning with real work in social work in social care settings. It also encourages students to understand the needs of vulnerable groups and build professional skills through direct exposure. Read the article to know more details.
Who Can Apply and Why this Internship Matters
The internship is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from Social Work Psychology, Sociology, Nursing, Law and Special Education. Students studying in the second semester or the fourth semester of their course can apply for this opportunity. According to the department this initiative is meant to help students grow through practical learning. At the same time it allows them to contribute to the care, rehabilitation and support of residents living in these government institutions. The full notice gives students a better understanding of how the internship will work and what is expected from them during the programme.
Internship Tracks and Important Rules for Interns
Students can apply under two different internship tracks. In the field based internship students will work directly with residents. They may help with daily activities, care support and rehabilitation work. In the research internship students will study welfare schemes and institutional services. They may also prepare case studies and assist with research related tasks. To protect the privacy and dignity of residents the department has set strict rules for all interns. Photography and videography inside the institutions will not be allowed without prior approval from the competent authorities. Interns will also not be allowed to share photographs, reports or any information related to the institutions or their residents on social media or blogs. This makes the programme both a learning opportunity and a responsible professional experience.
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