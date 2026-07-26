Delhi Government Unveils Internship Framework for Social Welfare Institutions

Students who want practical experience in social welfare will soon get a valuable chance through a new internship programme by the Department of Social Welfare in Delhi. This programme will place students in Delhi government run institutions for elderly people and persons with disabilities. The department has released detailed internship guidelines and a clear framework for students. The aim is to connect classroom learning and a clear framework for students. The aim is to connect classroom learning with real work in social work in social care settings. It also encourages students to understand the needs of vulnerable groups and build professional skills through direct exposure. Read the article to know more details.

Who Can Apply and Why this Internship Matters

The internship is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from Social Work Psychology, Sociology, Nursing, Law and Special Education. Students studying in the second semester or the fourth semester of their course can apply for this opportunity. According to the department this initiative is meant to help students grow through practical learning. At the same time it allows them to contribute to the care, rehabilitation and support of residents living in these government institutions. The full notice gives students a better understanding of how the internship will work and what is expected from them during the programme.