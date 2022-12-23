Delhi Govt. Schools To Remain Close From January 1 to 14, Remedial Sessions To Continue

Delhi School Winter Vacation: As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), all Delhi govt. Schools will remain closed for two weeks from January 1 to 15,2023. However, remedial sessions will be conducted from January 2 to 14, 2023 for 9th to 12th classes to revise the syllabus and enhance students' learning-level academic performance.

The official statement of the same reads, “All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023. To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view”.

Remedial Class Timings for Class 10th and 12th

In schools with double shifts, the remedial classes will be held in separate wings." However, if there is a space crunch, the head of school of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) - district and opt for evening timings accordingly," the circular added.

The morning shift will begin at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will commence at 01:30 pm and will continue till 05:50 pm. The interval is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes. However, the duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In Class 9th and Class 10th, English, Science, and Maths subjects must be taught daily compulsorily.

"The teachers will conduct revision and practice of the pre-board question papers for Classes 10 and 12 of both shifts (morning and evening). The teachers are advised to give practice to students in the selected topics of subjects from the examination point of view. The subject teachers are directed to guide the students on how to attempt the question paper properly”, it added.

