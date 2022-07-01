Delhi, Haryana Schools Reopen After Summer Vacations amid COVID-19 Case Spike in Delhi-NCR, Get Details Here

Delhi, Haryana Schools Reopen: With summer vacations ending today, Schools Across Delhi and Haryana State are going to reopen its doors for students. As per the official update, Delhi Schools and Haryana Schools are all set to welcome back their students on campus after the Summer vacation break which ended on 30th June 2022. The reopening of schools in Haryana is being planned at the regular timings i.e., 8 AM to 2:30 PM in the afternoon. On similar lines, Delhi schools will also resume academic activities for the new session from today at their respective campuses.

Schools to Reopen Amid COVID-19 Case Spike

While schools have been ordered to reopen, several students and parents have expressed concerns about the recent spike in the COVID-10 case numbers in the Delhi-NCR region. Recently, Delhi has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 case numbers. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 1000+ cases with its positivity rate crossing 5% mark. In such situation many parents have questioned reopening of schools which may put their children at risk.

However, in response to this, school education departments of both Delhi and Haryana Governments have assured parents that school reopening will be carried out in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. School administrators have been asked to ensure that they allow students to return back to the schools only after ensuring their safety with necessary precautions in place.

On similar lines, teachers, principals and academic experts have also said that any further delay in reopening of schools will lead to significant academic loss for the students. School Principals from Delhi have infect said that any more disruption in offline learning may put students at a significant risk in terms of learning outcomes. In fact, experts have hinted that schools should be allowed to reopen and function as usual as students have now been trained to adhere to the precautions and living with the pandemic in general.

