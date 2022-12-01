Delhi HC Directs Government to Provide Career Counselling to Class 11 and 12 students

Putting emphasis on the fact that career guidance for students is crucial, the Delhi High Court has recently directed the Delhi government to look into a system of counselling in schools for students from classes 11 and 12 in order to assist them to make informed decisions regarding their future.

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula in a verdict on November 24, 2022, stated that respondent authorities who supervise education imparted to students must make sure that there is an appropriate system of counselling in schools, career guidance programmes/ career fairs etc conducted to assist students. Justice Sanjeev further added that if students are made aware of the admission policies of different universities it could help them in making a decision regarding the choice of course.

Petition Filed by Delhi School Student

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by a student from Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka, and was unsuccessful in securing admissions at Delhi University which he attributed to a lack of career guidance by the school. The petitioner further claimed that when he opted for Mass Media Studies and Physical Education in Class 11 and 12 he was not cautioned that these subjects are not considered as ‘Main’ by DU and are treated as ‘Electives’ which accounts for a penalty of 2.5% marks from the aggregate marks.

Ensure Career Guidance to Students

The High Court also directed Delhi Governments Education Department to examine the issue in consultation with experts in the field and in case of any gaps which require to be filled they may do so by issuing appropriate directions to schools.

The petitioner requested a direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education to take action against the school including cancelling the affiliation and compensating the student for the prejudice caused to them.

The petition has also sought direction from the university to clarify its stand in the treatment of subjects for the purpose of administration and favorably consider the application of the students and asked the CBSE and GNCTD to ensure proper dispensation of information and guidance to students at the time of subject selection in Class 11 and 12.

