Delhi High Court Closes Students Plea After Delhi Revises School Sports Calendar
Delhi High Court closed a students plea after Delhi revised the school sports calendar and moved outdoor games to end by October 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The Delhi High Court on Monday closed a petition filed by schoolchildren in the case of Nysa Bedi vs Government of Delhi. The students had asked the court to direct the Delhi Department of Education to stop scheduling outdoor sports events during the winter session when pollution levels in Delhi become very high. The court noted that the Delhi Government had now issued a fresh circular stating that the Delhi State School Games will finish by October 2026 before the severe winter pollution period begins. Read the article to know further details.
Delhi Government Changes Sports Schedule
The matter was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. During the hearing advocate Harshita Nathrani appeared for the Delhi government and told the Court that a fresh circular had been issued by the Department of Education. She said that the Delhi State School Games would end in October 2026 which addressed the main concern raised by the petitioners. After seeing the revised schedule the court decided to close the case. Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan who appeared for the students welcomed the move and said he was happy to see the positive step. He told the court that this was exactly what the children had come for. The court then said it could dispose of the matter and formally closed the petition.
Why the Students Approached The Court
The plea was filed by a group of minor schoolchildren through their parents. They argued that outdoor sports events such as zonal inter zonal state and national level tournaments were being held during the winter months when Delhi air becomes severe and hazardous. According to them this forced children to do heavy physical activity in toxic air and put their health at risk. They said this violated their rights under Articles 21 and 21A of the constitution. Earlier in February standing counsel Vashisht had said that the government was unable to change the annual sports calendar. The students' side had strongly opposed that stand and argued that making children stay outside and play endangered air was harming their lungs. Advocates Manjira Dasgupta and Bhargav Ravindran Thali and Rohan Poddar and Mayank Kahitan and Vidhi Jain also appeared for the petitioners. With the new circular now in place the case came to an end.
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