Delhi High Court Closes Students Plea After Delhi Revises School Sports Calendar

The Delhi High Court on Monday closed a petition filed by schoolchildren in the case of Nysa Bedi vs Government of Delhi. The students had asked the court to direct the Delhi Department of Education to stop scheduling outdoor sports events during the winter session when pollution levels in Delhi become very high. The court noted that the Delhi Government had now issued a fresh circular stating that the Delhi State School Games will finish by October 2026 before the severe winter pollution period begins. Read the article to know further details.

Delhi Government Changes Sports Schedule

The matter was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. During the hearing advocate Harshita Nathrani appeared for the Delhi government and told the Court that a fresh circular had been issued by the Department of Education. She said that the Delhi State School Games would end in October 2026 which addressed the main concern raised by the petitioners. After seeing the revised schedule the court decided to close the case. Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan who appeared for the students welcomed the move and said he was happy to see the positive step. He told the court that this was exactly what the children had come for. The court then said it could dispose of the matter and formally closed the petition.