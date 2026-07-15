Delhi Mayor Launches EduLife 2.0 Portal for Over 1,500 Delhi Schools
MCD unveils EduLife 2.0 portal to improve student record management and parents and school communication for over MCD 1,500 schools. Read the article below to know more about EduLife 2.0, its benefits, etc.
Delhi Mayor, Parvesh Wahi has launched the EduLife 2.0 portal with MCD Delhi to digitise Delhi schools. Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD, has launched the portal to digitrize academic and school administrative records, and improve student record management and parents and school communication for over 1,500 schools. This is one of the largest technology driven overhauls of MCD for its schools till date.
The goal of launching EduLife is to consolidate all important school data including student attendance, exam scorecards, transfer certificates, etc., onto a single platform making it easier for teachers, parents and administrators to get access to information and also reduce paperwork and time and easily access records, documents and monitor student’s progress.
MCD officials said the digitisation drive improves on existing functions of EduLife portal, which has previously been used for periodic assessments, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and result processing. The expanded rollout now brings a wider range of school-level record-keeping under the same system.
The officials expect the move will improve accuracy, speed up the document retrieval process and reduce delays for parents looking for marksheets, transfer certificates, and other documents.
EduLife 2.0 portal will be updated regularly with latest information. MCD Education Department has spent a considerable amount of time to collect data from different schools and respond to Right to Information applications, parliamentary questions, etc.
Meritorious students will highlight the portal, which will help sports, academics and other organizations to identify and support talent. Parents can check mid day meal records and school activities on portal online and submit their feedback digitally. This is expected to improve the transparency in school administration and encourage children’s involvement.
Teachers will be able to upload the assessment records and parents will be able to access those through the EduLife portal. The Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) records will also be recorded and uploaded on school EduLife portal and digital feedback will be shared.
EduLife portal will also have an alumni corner for keeping students connected to their old schools. The portal will also have worksheets, lesson plans, assessment tools, digital planners, etc., in line with New Education Policy, NEP 2020.
MCD is yet to announce details on data protection for the portal. Concerns of data privacy and protection is still a question and remains under discussion.
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