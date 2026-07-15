Delhi Mayor Launches EduLife 2.0 Portal for Over 1,500 Delhi Schools

Delhi Mayor, Parvesh Wahi has launched the EduLife 2.0 portal with MCD Delhi to digitise Delhi schools. Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD, has launched the portal to digitrize academic and school administrative records, and improve student record management and parents and school communication for over 1,500 schools. This is one of the largest technology driven overhauls of MCD for its schools till date.

The goal of launching EduLife is to consolidate all important school data including student attendance, exam scorecards, transfer certificates, etc., onto a single platform making it easier for teachers, parents and administrators to get access to information and also reduce paperwork and time and easily access records, documents and monitor student’s progress.

MCD officials said the digitisation drive improves on existing functions of EduLife portal, which has previously been used for periodic assessments, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and result processing. The expanded rollout now brings a wider range of school-level record-keeping under the same system.

The officials expect the move will improve accuracy, speed up the document retrieval process and reduce delays for parents looking for marksheets, transfer certificates, and other documents.