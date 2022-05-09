Delhi-NCR Schools revised Timings due to intense heatwave, outdoor activities restricted

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Delhi-NCR School Timings Revised: Schools based in Delhi - NCR have decided to revise the timings for classes in the light of the on-going intense heatwave in the region. In addition to this, school administrators have also been told to restrict outdoor activities as much as possible during this period.

    Delhi-NCR School Timings Revised: With the mercury soaring past 40 Degrees Celsius for nearly a fortnight, Schools based in Delhi and NCR region have taken some precautionary measures to keep students safe. Keeping in mind the impact of the intense heatwave, many schools based in Delhi have decided to revise their school timings and class timings as well citing safety and health concerns of the students. In addition to this, Schools have also implemented some other measures including restricting outdoor activities, stocking ORS and glucose sachets, and constantly motivating children to stay hydrated.

    Hottest April in 72 Years forces Schools to Change Timings

    The change in school timings and implementation of other key measures with regards to students’ well begin come at a time when the entire country has been experiencing a heatwave condition. Delhi and surrounding satellite towns of Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad have been reporting temperatures above 40 Degrees for nearly a week now. In fact, last month was the 2nd hottest April month that Delhi - NCR has experienced in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

    Fresh Heatwave from 7th May

    After a brief respite and bout of rain over a couple of days last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 2nd bout of heatwave to sweep North and Central India from 7th and 8th May onwards. However, despite the warnings issued by IMD and other experts, authorities have decided not to close down schools to makeup for the time lost due to school closures amid the pandemic.

    Central Govt’s advisory on Heatwave

    As temperatures continue to soar across the country, the Central Government issued an advisory / guidelines to help people check the heatwave conditions. In line with this, State Govts and Union Territories have been directed to check preparedness of health facilities and ensure availability of adequate medicines and equipment at healthcare centres. In addition to this, local administration has also been directed to ensure sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.

    For people, the central government has directed them to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. Moreover, people have also been requested to avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon. Centre has also asked people to reduce consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with a large amount of sugar while as well as to avoid to avoid high protein food and stale food.

