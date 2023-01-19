Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 1st Merit List To Release Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: As per the latest news, the Directorate of Delhi Education (DoE) will declare the 1st merit list of Delhi School Admissions 2023 tomorrow- January 20, 2023. Once available, the list can be checked on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in.To check the list, parents will have to enter the credentials required to log in. Also, it will be placed on the notice board of respective schools.

However, the admission-related queries of the parents against the 1st merit list will be addressed between 21 and 30 January 2023. For those candidates who don’t get selected in the 1st merit list, a 2nd merit list along with the waiting list will be uploaded for them on 6 February 2023. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will conclude on 17 March 2023.

Who is Eligible for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023?

As per the eligibility criteria, the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 are being conducted for children with a minimum age of 4 years for nursery admission, 5 years for admission to Kindergarten (pre-primary), and at least six years for Class 1, as of 31 March 2023.

These schools are required to reserve at least 25% of the seats for candidates from disadvantaged groups, economically disadvantaged, and students with disabilities for the 2023-24 academic session.

Parents can buy the school prospectus at their own will. Moreover, almost all schools have some extra points for children who have siblings studying in the school and those who have a parent who is an alum of the school.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

The merit list will be out for the children going to be enrolled in private and unaided schools. The authorities commenced the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 on December 1, 2023. However, the last date to apply for the same was December 23, 2023. Now, the merit list will be uploaded on the official website of the Directorate of Education.

