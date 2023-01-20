Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: 1st Merit List Today at edudel.nic.in, Check Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Directorate of Delhi Education (DoE) will release the 1st selection list of Delhi School Admissions 2023 today, January 20, 2023. As per the updates, once released, parents will be able to check the Delhi Admission 1st merit list by login through the official website- edudel.nic.in. However, the selection list will be also made available on the notice board of the respective schools.

As per the recent updates, the admission-related queries of the parents regarding the 1st selection list will be addressed between January 21, 2023, to January 30, 2023. However, for those students who don't get shortlisted in the 1st merit list, the 2nd selection list along with the waiting list will be released on February 6, 2023. The Delhi Nursery Admission process for the academic session 2023-2024 will be concluded on March 17, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 1st Merit List (Available Soon)

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Age Criteria

The Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 registration process is being conducted for children who are at the age of 4 years for nursery admission, minimum age of 5 years for admission into (KG) pre-primary, and at least 6 years for class 1 as of March 31, 2023, for open seats in private unaided schools of Delhi for the academic session 2023-2024.

As per the recent updates, these schools are required to reserve at least 25% of the seats for economically disadvantaged, disadvantaged groups, and children with disabilities for the session 2023-2024.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

However, the admission process for the entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the academic session 2023-2024 commenced on December 1, 2022, and ended on December 23, 2022. The 1st merit list will be released on the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Also Read: GUJCET 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org