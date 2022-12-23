Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Apply at edudel.nic.in, Check Merit List Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registrations are to conclude today. Parents who wish to enroll their wards into private, unaided schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic year can submit the applications until today.

Parents must note that children admitted to the Delhi Nursery schools must be atleast 4 years old. For admissions to the KG section candidates must be 5 years old and for admissions to class 1 students must be 6 years old as on March 31, 2022.

The Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Application form is available on the official website edudel.nic.in. Parents applying for the nursery admissions can also click on the direct link given below to apply for the Nursery Admissions 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

The applications for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 are available on the official website. Follow the steps given here to complete the Delhi Nursery Applications 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Education Department

Step 2: Click on the Nursery Admission link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application form

Step 4: Submit the nursery admission application fee

Step 5: Download the filled application for further reference and submit

According to the schedule available, the Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list will be released on January 20, 2023. Following the merit list, parents can apply to the schools between January 21 to 30, 2023. Delhi Nursery 2nd Admission merit list will be released on February 6, 2023, and the parents can apply for admissions from February 8 to 14, 2023.

Also Read: CLAT 2023: Final Answer Key Released, Check Answer Key Corrections for UG and PG Exams Here