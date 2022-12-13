Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Private Schools Expected To Announce Seat Availability This Week

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Department of Education (DoE) has started the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023. As per media reports, the private schools in Delhi will release the details of all entry-level classes along with the availability of seats by this week. Moreover, the officials released a circular for Delhi school admission 2023 dates. However, the admission seat allotment is expected to be announced by December 16, 2022.

The Delhi Nursery admissions 2023 is being conducted for over 1800 private schools. The registrations for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 will end on December 23, 2022. As per the official notification, the 1st list of selected children will be displayed on January 1, 2023, whereas the second list will be uploaded on February 6, 2023.

Delhi School Admission 2023 Schedule

Events Date Last date to register December 23, 2022, 1st list of selected students January 20, 2023 Resolution of queries of parents against 1st list January 21 to 30, 2023 Second list of selected students February 6, 2023 Resolution of queries of parents against 2nd list February 8 to 14, 2023

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Details

This is to be noted that private schools in Delhi have different admission eligibility and criteria. As directed by DoE, the private unaided recognized schools have already released their admission criteria and eligibility. Students and guardians can check the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 criteria on the official website of the respective schools.

As per the official notice, a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 will be charged as a registration fee for Delhi school admission. Parents can buy the school prospectus as per their will. Furthermore, all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary, or Class 1 level shall reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category and children with disabilities.



