Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 to Begin on Nov 23; Check Eligibility, Reservation Criteria Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: The authorities will begin registrations for admission to the nursery, KG, and class 1 in private schools on November 23, 2023. The deadline to submit admission forms is December 15, 2023, as per the Directorate of Education. Parents must apply for admission within the stipulated time.

The first admission list of Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 will be released on January 12, 2024. Moreover, 25% percent of seats have been reserved for economically weaker sections, children with disabilities, and disadvantaged groups in private schools. A separate list will be issued for these categories.

Who is Eligible for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024?

As per the eligibility requirements, for pre-schools, the age limit is 3 years, 4 years old for pre-primary, and 5 years old for class 1 admission (as of March 31st).

“Age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper-age limits for these classes,' read the official notice.

This indicates that the schools will address parental queries from January 13 to January 22, 2023, after the publication of 1st admission list. “Parents may approach the head of school/principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application,” the notification stated.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 Criteria to be Submitted by Nov 20

Further, the schools have to submit the admission criteria and their points on the module by November 20, 2023. In case, a situation of tie develops, a random draw will be conducted by either drawing slips or computerised means in the parent’s presence. Also, the draw will be recorded and the authorities shall retain the shots.

Is Buying Prospectus Mandatory?

No! Buying a prospectus along with an admission form is not important at all. Parents will be only charged Rs 25 as a registration fee.

