Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: EWS, DG Registration to Begin From Feb 10

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Delhi government is going to start online registrations for admission to entry-level classes under reserved categories in private schools soon. As per the latest updates, the Delhi Entry-level Admissions for the academic session 2023-23 will be started from February 10, 2023. Once begun, the parents of children can apply for online registrations on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. However, the admission process for general-category children started last year.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, at least 22% of seats to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and class 1— have to be reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), with a further 3% reserved for children with disabilities.

Application Deadline for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

As per the notification released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the online registration link for applying for entry-level admission will be available from February 10 on the official website. However, the reserved categories can apply for admissions till February 25, 2023. After the closure of the registration window, authorities will release the first computerised draw of lots on March 3, 2023.

All schools which are affiliated with the Delhi Municipal Corporation are required to take part in the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023.

Who is Eligible for Delhi Nursery Admissions?

The Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 for reserved categories is going to be started on February 15, 2023. Only eligible children can take part in the online registration process. The eligibility criteria can be checked below-

Children going to take admissions must have an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2023, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively

However, the minimum age requirement for admission to these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

