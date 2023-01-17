Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: First Merit List to Release on Jan 20, Check Full Schedule Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will announce the 1st selection list of Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 on Friday, January 20, 2023. As per the recent updates, parents will be able to check the Delhi Nursery Admission 1st merit list through the notice boards of respective schools. However, the admission-related queries against the 1st merit list will be addressed between January 21, 2023, to January 30, 2023.

The registrations for admissions into entry-level classes for private schools commenced from December 1, 2022, to December 23, 2022. As per the updates, the 2nd selection merit list and the waiting list are scheduled to be released on February 6, 2023. However, the Nursery admission process for the academic year 2023-24 will close on March 17, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 1st Merit List (Available Soon)

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Age Criteria

According to the reports, the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 process is being conducted for students who are at least 4 years of age for nursery admission, students should complete a minimum of 5 years of age for pre-primary (KG), and at least completed 6 years for Class 1, according to March 31, 2023.

It is also informed that private schools should reserve at least 25% of the seats for economically weaker students, differently-abled students, and students who come under disadvantaged groups.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Full Schedule

Interested students and parents can go through the below-mentioned table to know the full schedule of entry-level class admissions in private schools in Delhi.

Events Dates Uploading of the Criteria November 28, 2022 Application Process Begins December 1, 2022 Last Date to Submit Application December 23, 2022 Uploading Student Details January 6, 2023 Uploading Marks Allotted to Students January 13, 2023 1st Selection List January 20, 2023 Resolution of Parent's Queries January 21, 2023, to January 30, 2023 2nd Selection List February 6, 2023 Resolution of Parent's Queries February 8, 2023, to February 14, 2023 Subsequent Admission List March 1, 2023 Admission Closed March 31, 2023

