    Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: First Merit List to Release on Jan 20, Check Full Schedule Here

    The DoE of Delhi will announce the first selection list of Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Interested candidates and parents will be able to check the merit list on notice boards of the respective schools. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 17:30 IST
    Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023

    Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will announce the 1st selection list of Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 on Friday, January 20, 2023. As per the recent updates, parents will be able to check the Delhi Nursery Admission 1st merit list through the notice boards of respective schools. However, the admission-related queries against the 1st merit list will be addressed between January 21, 2023, to January 30, 2023.  

    The registrations for admissions into entry-level classes for private schools commenced from December 1, 2022, to December 23, 2022. As per the updates, the 2nd selection merit list and the waiting list are scheduled to be released on February 6, 2023. However, the Nursery admission process for the academic year 2023-24 will close on March 17, 2023.

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Age Criteria

    According to the reports, the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 process is being conducted for students who are at least 4 years of age for nursery admission, students should complete a minimum of 5 years of age for pre-primary (KG), and at least completed 6 years for Class 1, according to March 31, 2023.

    It is also informed that private schools should reserve at least 25% of the seats for economically weaker students, differently-abled students, and students who come under disadvantaged groups.

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Full Schedule

    Interested students and parents can go through the below-mentioned table to know the full schedule of entry-level class admissions in private schools in Delhi.

    Events

    Dates

    Uploading of the Criteria

    November 28, 2022

    Application Process Begins

    December 1, 2022

    Last Date to Submit Application

    December 23, 2022

    Uploading Student Details 

    January 6, 2023

    Uploading Marks Allotted to Students

    January 13, 2023

    1st Selection List

    January 20, 2023

    Resolution of Parent's Queries

    January 21, 2023, to January 30, 2023

    2nd Selection List

    February 6, 2023

    Resolution of Parent's Queries

    February 8, 2023, to February 14, 2023

    Subsequent Admission List

    March 1, 2023

    Admission Closed

    March 31, 2023

