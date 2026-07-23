Delhi Police Bust Class 10 and 12 Fake Mark Sheet Racket in Shahdara and Detain Three Men

Delhi Police have uncovered an alleged fake education certificate racket in Shahdara on Wednesday July 2022. Police said three men were detained for preparing and supplying fake Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. The accused were identified as Navneet Tyagi aged 53, Sahab Alam aged 41 and Fareed Ahmad Saifi aged 49. According to police the group was using expired registration of an educational institution to create false documents and sell them to people who wanted fake academic records. Read the article to know more details.

How the Racket was Found

Police said the case came to light after an alert was received on June 30, 2026. The information claimed that Navneet Tyagi was making forged educational certificates and marksheet. To confirm the tip police sent a decoy customer. The person shared his photographs, Aadhaar Card and Class 10 mark sheet with the suspect on social media and asked for a fake Class 12 mark sheet. After this verification a police team carried out a raid near Miraz Cinema on GT Road in Shahdara on July 17, 2026. Tyagi was caught there and police recovered two fake educational marksheets from him. After the raid an FIR was registered at Shahdara police station and the investigation moved forward quickly.