Delhi Police Bust Class 10 and 12 Fake Mark Sheet Racket in Shahdara and Detain Three Men
Delhi Police detained three men in Shahdara for allegedly making and selling fake Class 10th and 12th marksheet using an expired school registration. Read the article for further information.
Delhi Police have uncovered an alleged fake education certificate racket in Shahdara on Wednesday July 2022. Police said three men were detained for preparing and supplying fake Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. The accused were identified as Navneet Tyagi aged 53, Sahab Alam aged 41 and Fareed Ahmad Saifi aged 49. According to police the group was using expired registration of an educational institution to create false documents and sell them to people who wanted fake academic records. Read the article to know more details.
How the Racket was Found
Police said the case came to light after an alert was received on June 30, 2026. The information claimed that Navneet Tyagi was making forged educational certificates and marksheet. To confirm the tip police sent a decoy customer. The person shared his photographs, Aadhaar Card and Class 10 mark sheet with the suspect on social media and asked for a fake Class 12 mark sheet. After this verification a police team carried out a raid near Miraz Cinema on GT Road in Shahdara on July 17, 2026. Tyagi was caught there and police recovered two fake educational marksheets from him. After the raid an FIR was registered at Shahdara police station and the investigation moved forward quickly.
Arrests Seizure and Bigger Network
During Questioning Tyagi allegedly revealed the names of his two partners. Police then tracked down Sabab Alam and Fareed Ahmad Saifi and detained them as well. Officers also seized a laptop, a printer and other tools that were allegedly being used to create fake certificates and scorecards. Police said the accused admitted that they had sold around 100 to 150 fake certificates and marksheets. Each forged document was sold for Rs 5000 to Rs 10000. Investigators also found that the group was allegedly misusing the expired registration of Gramim Mukt Vidyalaya Shiksha Sansthan to issue backdated certificates and marksheet. Police said this was done in a planned way to mislead both candidates and authorities. Police said this was done in a planned way to mislead both certificates and authorities. The case has now exposed an organised network and further investigation is still underway.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.