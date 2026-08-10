Delhi Police Commends 16 Students For Developing Four Citizen-Centric Tech Solutions
Sixteen students from leading Delhi institutions developed four technology solutions under the Delhi Police Summer Internship Programme 2026 to improve citizen services and streamline policing processes.
Sixteen students from some of Delhi’s leading institutions developed four innovative technology solutions under the Delhi Police Summer Internship Programme 2026, aimed at improving citizen services.
More than 400 applications were received for the programme, of which 16 students were selected to work on day-to-day challenges faced by the Delhi Police. The students applied their technical skills to develop practical and meaningful solutions.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar felicitated the students with certificates and souvenirs for their contribution, innovation and hard work at the police headquarters.
Real-World Challenges
The internship programme provided students with exposure to real-world policing challenges while supporting the force’s efforts to explore technology-driven ways to modernise its operations. The projects focused on improving administrative work, streamlining internal processes and strengthening citizen services.
In a post on its official X account, the Delhi Police said 16 students were felicitated under the internship programme, which empowered young minds to harness technology for smarter and more citizen-centric policing.
Young Minds. Real Challenges. Smart Policing.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 8, 2026
400+ applications. 16 young innovators. 2 months of hands-on innovation.
Under the Delhi Police Summer Internship Programme–2026, young innovators from leading tech institutions developed citizen centric technology solutions.
At the… pic.twitter.com/xxqPOwt25G
Working under the mentorship of officers from the Delhi Police Tech and Project Implementation Division, the students developed four technology solutions. Their work also contributed to the force’s efforts towards greater digitalisation.
IIT Delhi Students Among Others
Students from institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Jamia Hamdard and Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, among others, were selected for the internship, which began on June 8.
The programme brought students and academic institutions closer to the police force while giving young innovators an opportunity to work on real-world policing challenges and explore technology-based solutions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.