Delhi Police Commends 16 Students For Developing Four Citizen-Centric Tech Solutions

Sixteen students from some of Delhi’s leading institutions developed four innovative technology solutions under the Delhi Police Summer Internship Programme 2026, aimed at improving citizen services.

More than 400 applications were received for the programme, of which 16 students were selected to work on day-to-day challenges faced by the Delhi Police. The students applied their technical skills to develop practical and meaningful solutions.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar felicitated the students with certificates and souvenirs for their contribution, innovation and hard work at the police headquarters.

Real-World Challenges

The internship programme provided students with exposure to real-world policing challenges while supporting the force’s efforts to explore technology-driven ways to modernise its operations. The projects focused on improving administrative work, streamlining internal processes and strengthening citizen services.