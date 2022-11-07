Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen from Wednesday, Check Details Here

Delhi Primary School Reopening: Primary Schools in Delhi will reopen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The decision to reopen schools was taken at a meeting conducted by the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Schools in the National Capital were closed due to the decrease in the Air Quality Index over the week.

Earlier the Delhi Government had announced the closure of Primary schools and Work From Home for 50% of the state since the pollution levels in the city reached the ‘Severe Category’. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that all necessary steps are being taken for pollution control and for this schools will be closed for primary section and outdoor activities for students above class 5 is also being shut down.

Many of the schools in Delhi welcomed the government's decision to conduct online classes for primary students while the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also asked the government to shit schools until the air quality in the city improves.

The Air Quality Panel on Sunday directed authorities to list various restrictions issued earlier as the air pollution level in the capital is improving.

Delhi has been suffering from poor air quality for the past few weeks. Although measures were taken, the state government decided to shut down schools considering the safety of the students.

Schools across Noida and Greater Noid were also ordered to be closed down for students from classes 1 to 8 due to the pollution levels in the region. The classes for students from 9 to 12 were conducted in online mode.

