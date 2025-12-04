Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Delhi School Admission 2026: Entry Level Admission Applications to be Released Today, Check Age Limit, List of Documents Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 09:35 IST

The Delhi Education Department is all set to begin the application process for Delhi School Entry Level Admissions 2026 today, December 4. The application forms will be available in schools. Check the age limit to apply, important documents and other details here

Delhi School Admission 2026 Applications to be Released Today
Delhi School Admission 2026 Applications to be Released Today
Key Points

  • Delhi school entry-level admission 2026 application forms to be available in schools from today
  • Last date for parents to apply for admissions is December 27, 2025

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: The Delhi Education Department is all set to commence the Delhi Entry Level Admissions today, December 4, 2025. As per the official notification, candidates who wish to get their wards admitted to Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic year can visit the potential schools to collect the admission applications. 

It must be noted that the application forms are to be collected and submitted at the respective schools by December 27, 2025. Parents must also make sure they submit all the relevant documents to the schools along with their application form. When submitting the applications, parents and guardians must make sure their children fall into the age limit criteria mentioned for admissions. Parents and guardians are also required to submit various documents for verification. 

DoE Delhi Entry Level Admissions 2026: Official Notification - Click Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Schedule

Check here the complete schedule for entry level admissions to schools in Delhi

Particulars

Time Schedule

Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at point No.7

November 28, 2025

Commencement of the admission process and availability of forms

December 4, 2025

Last date of submission of application forms in schools

December 27, 2025

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats

January 9, 2026

Uploading marks (as per the points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats

January 16, 2026

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under the points system)

January 23, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.

January 24 to February 3, 2026 

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including the Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under the points system)

February 9, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.

February 10, 2026

Subsequent list of admissions, if any

February 16, 2026 

Closure of the admission process

February 19, 2026 

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Age Limit

The education department has provided an age limit for parents to follow when applying for admissions to entry-level classes. Check below the age limit for admissions.

Class

Minimum & Maximum Age for Admission (As on 31st March, 2026, for the academic session 2026-27)

Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1)

3+ years up to 4 years

KG

4+ years up to 5 years

Class I

5+ years up to 6 years

According to the official notification issued, children admitted to nursery in the 2025-26 academic year will automatically move to KG in the 2026-27 academic year and to class 1 thereafter. Parents must make sure they adhere to the eligibility criteria strictly before applying for admission. 

Documents Required for Application Process

Parents submitting the applications are also required to provide photocopies of documents mentioned in the notification. Check below the list of documents to be submitted.

  • Valid Birth Certificate

  • Passport-sized photographs of the child and parents

  • Proof of residence - Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child), Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents, Voter lI-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents, Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child., Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

