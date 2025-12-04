Delhi School Admission 2026: Entry Level Admission Applications to be Released Today, Check Age Limit, List of Documents Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: The Delhi Education Department is all set to commence the Delhi Entry Level Admissions today, December 4, 2025. As per the official notification, candidates who wish to get their wards admitted to Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic year can visit the potential schools to collect the admission applications.

It must be noted that the application forms are to be collected and submitted at the respective schools by December 27, 2025. Parents must also make sure they submit all the relevant documents to the schools along with their application form. When submitting the applications, parents and guardians must make sure their children fall into the age limit criteria mentioned for admissions. Parents and guardians are also required to submit various documents for verification.