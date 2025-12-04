Delhi School Admission 2026: Entry Level Admission Applications to be Released Today, Check Age Limit, List of Documents Here

Key Points
- Delhi school entry-level admission 2026 application forms to be available in schools from today
- Last date for parents to apply for admissions is December 27, 2025
Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: The Delhi Education Department is all set to commence the Delhi Entry Level Admissions today, December 4, 2025. As per the official notification, candidates who wish to get their wards admitted to Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic year can visit the potential schools to collect the admission applications.
It must be noted that the application forms are to be collected and submitted at the respective schools by December 27, 2025. Parents must also make sure they submit all the relevant documents to the schools along with their application form. When submitting the applications, parents and guardians must make sure their children fall into the age limit criteria mentioned for admissions. Parents and guardians are also required to submit various documents for verification.
DoE Delhi Entry Level Admissions 2026: Official Notification - Click Here
Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Schedule
Check here the complete schedule for entry level admissions to schools in Delhi
|
Particulars
|
Time Schedule
|
Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at point No.7
|
November 28, 2025
|
Commencement of the admission process and availability of forms
|
December 4, 2025
|
Last date of submission of application forms in schools
|
December 27, 2025
|
Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats
|
January 9, 2026
|
Uploading marks (as per the points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats
|
January 16, 2026
|
The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under the points system)
|
January 23, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.
|
January 24 to February 3, 2026
|
The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including the Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under the points system)
|
February 9, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.
|
February 10, 2026
|
Subsequent list of admissions, if any
|
February 16, 2026
|
Closure of the admission process
|
February 19, 2026
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Age Limit
The education department has provided an age limit for parents to follow when applying for admissions to entry-level classes. Check below the age limit for admissions.
|
Class
|
Minimum & Maximum Age for Admission (As on 31st March, 2026, for the academic session 2026-27)
|
Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1)
|
3+ years up to 4 years
|
KG
|
4+ years up to 5 years
|
Class I
|
5+ years up to 6 years
According to the official notification issued, children admitted to nursery in the 2025-26 academic year will automatically move to KG in the 2026-27 academic year and to class 1 thereafter. Parents must make sure they adhere to the eligibility criteria strictly before applying for admission.
Documents Required for Application Process
Parents submitting the applications are also required to provide photocopies of documents mentioned in the notification. Check below the list of documents to be submitted.
-
Valid Birth Certificate
-
Passport-sized photographs of the child and parents
-
Proof of residence - Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child), Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents, Voter lI-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents, Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child., Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents
