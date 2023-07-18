Delhi School Reopening Likely Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Delhi School Reopening: According to the latest reports, the water level in the Yamuna has increased again after the rainfall on Monday, July 17, 2023. According to the official notification released earlier, schools in Delhi are closed until July 18, 2023, owing to the water level rise in the Yamuna. The Directorate of Education on Sunday announced that the schools in the bordering areas of Yamuna will remain closed until July 18.

As per reports, until Sunday, the water level was said to be receding but as of Monday, the water level rose to 206.01 meters. Although as per the earlier notification, schools were to reopen on July 19, 2023, a confirmation on the same is awaited.

School holiday was announced in the districts affected by the rising water levels of the Yamuna which include East, North East, North-West-A, North, Central, and South East. All the government, government aided and private recognised schools in the remaining districts of the DoE - North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South-West-B, and New Delhi will remain open on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The heads of schools in these districts were allowed to conduct classes in physical mode or hybrid mode as per the convenience of the students.

The water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 meters on Monday morning which is slightly above the danger mark. The water level crossed the 205.33-meter mark on July 10, 2023. As per reports, if the water level continues to rise, chances are that schools may get an extended holiday. A formal announcement will be made on the matter soon.

Students, staff members, and parents are advised to wait for a DoE order or the respective school administrations for any official confirmation.

Also Read: Delhi Schools in areas affected by floods to stay shut till July 18