Delhi Schools in areas affected by floods to stay shut till July 18

Delhi Schools Closing Updates: The schools in Delhi bordering the Yamuna river have been ordered to remain closed for all purposes, due to a flood-like situation in the area. The Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that all private and government schools should dismiss offline classes till July 18, 2023. This decision has been taken as the schools are being used as flood relief camps in the city. However, school authorities have been instructed to arrange online classes in the meantime. The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday.

Schools to be closed in bordering areas of Yamuna

It has been stated in the circular, “As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18.”

Schools in remaining parts of Delhi to reopen

The schools in the remaining districts of the DoE: North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B, and New Delhi, will remain open. The heads of schools in these districts have the flexibility to conduct classes in physical or hybrid mode (offline or online) at the convenience of the students.

The official notice states, “The Heads of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance.”

They are required to inform parents about their decision well in advance. The DoE has further stated that starting from Wednesday onwards, all schools in every district will resume normal functioning.

Closure of non-essential govt offices

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna because of the flood, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed the closure of all non-essential government offices, schools, as well as colleges in the city earlier this week.

