Delhi Schools Launch Year Long Air Pollution Awareness Plan for Students

The Delhi government has asked all schools in the city to run a year long air pollution awareness plan during the academic year. The aim is to help students understand where pollution comes from and how it affects health and daily life. The larger goal is to create steady student engagement and bring real behavior change over time. Through this plan schools will encourage students to make responsible choices that support cleaner air in Delhi. The programme has been designed under the Information Education and communication framework and follows the guidance of the commission for air quality management and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Read the article to know more details.

Month Wise Air Pollution Plan for Delhi Schools

Under the monthly plan Schools will take up different pollution themes across the year. Vehicular emissions will be discussed every month from July onwards. Schools will also run awareness activities on road dust from July to September. This will be followed by sessions on construction dust from September to November. In November and December the focus will shift to municipal solid waste and stubble burning. Industrial emissions will be covered in January. Thermal power plants will be the theme for February. Diesel generator sets will be taken up in March. This step by step plan is meant to keep the topic active through the year and help students build a deeper understanding of the many causes of air pollution in Delhi.