Delhi Schools to Get Medical Rooms: Rekha Gupta Announces Pilot Project in 100 Government Schools

The Delhi government has announced a new initiative to strengthen healthcare facilities in government schools. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said dedicated medical rooms will initially be established in 100 government schools on a pilot basis. The project is aimed at providing students with immediate first aid, basic healthcare support and counselling within school premises.

The initiative will later be expanded in phases to all 1,086 Delhi government schools, subject to the evaluation and outcome of the pilot project.

Delhi School Medical Rooms: What Has the Government Announced?

Under the proposed School Medical Rooms initiative, selected government schools will have dedicated spaces where students can receive basic medical assistance without having to leave the school campus.

The facilities are expected to provide: