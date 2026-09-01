Delhi Schools to Get Medical Rooms: Rekha Gupta Announces Pilot Project in 100 Government Schools
Delhi government to set up medical rooms in 100 government schools on a pilot basis. Check details on first aid, counselling, health support, Rs 5 crore budget and expansion to 1,086 schools.
The Delhi government has announced a new initiative to strengthen healthcare facilities in government schools. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said dedicated medical rooms will initially be established in 100 government schools on a pilot basis. The project is aimed at providing students with immediate first aid, basic healthcare support and counselling within school premises.
The initiative will later be expanded in phases to all 1,086 Delhi government schools, subject to the evaluation and outcome of the pilot project.
Delhi School Medical Rooms: What Has the Government Announced?
Under the proposed School Medical Rooms initiative, selected government schools will have dedicated spaces where students can receive basic medical assistance without having to leave the school campus.
The facilities are expected to provide:
- Immediate first aid
- Temporary rest for students who feel unwell
- Basic health support
- Age-appropriate health guidance
- Counselling services
- Health-awareness activities
- A safe and private space for girls experiencing menstrual discomfort
Medical Rooms to Be Set Up in 100 Schools Initially
The Delhi government school medical room project will initially cover 100 government schools as a pilot. The government will evaluate the implementation and outcomes of the pilot before expanding the programme. If the pilot is successful, the initiative will be extended in phases to 1,086 government schools across Delhi.
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Particulars
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Details
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Initiative
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School Medical Rooms
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First Phase
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100 government schools
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Proposed Expansion
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1,086 government schools
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Purpose
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First aid, basic healthcare and counselling
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Budget Allocation
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Rs 5 crore
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Staffing
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Trained health workers
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Implementation
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Pilot project
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Expansion
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Based on pilot evaluation
Rs 5 Crore Allocated for Pilot Project
The Delhi government has allocated Rs 5 crore in the 2026-27 Budget Estimates for implementing the pilot project. Additional funds required for expanding the initiative to more government schools will be considered in subsequent years based on the findings and outcome of the pilot programme.
Trained Health Workers to Provide Support
According to the government, trained health workers will be engaged through an approved outsourcing arrangement to provide primary health support in the medical rooms. Their responsibilities will include providing basic healthcare and first aid, assisting students with counselling, conducting health-awareness activities and maintaining relevant health records.
The initiative will use existing infrastructure within government schools, making it a relatively low-cost arrangement while allowing schools to provide immediate support to students.
Special Provision for Girl Students
The medical rooms will also provide a safe and private space for girl students experiencing menstrual discomfort. The provision is intended to ensure that students can rest and receive basic support when required without having to leave the school premises.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.