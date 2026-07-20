Delhi Technological University Introduces New Academic Programmes, Expands Global Collaborations

Delhi Technological University is pleased to announce the introduction of a *Double Major Track in Economics* for https://t.co/6MK1HaA5yf . students from the Academic Session *2026–27*. The programme moves beyond a conventional introduction to economics by offering a rigorous… pic.twitter.com/wUDsDeejnK

Delhi Technological University has announced a wider set of new steps as it completes 85 years. The university shared plans for new degree options, global academic links, research growth and infrastructure projects. Vice Chancellor Prateek Sharma said on July 10, 2026 that these moves match the version of NEP 2020. He said the goal is to build stronger learning research innovation and industry connection across the campus. Read the article to get further information.

New Programmes and Flexible Learning Options

DTU will start integrated BSc, MSc programmes in Data Science and Applied Statistics from the 2026-27 academic session. It has also launched a 4+1 accelerated Btech MS pathway with the University of Houston. This will help eligible students study through an international route in a faster format. From the same 2026-27 session BTech students will also get a double major track in Economics. The university said it will add micro credential courses with industry partners so students can build useful job skills along with their main degree.

DTU is also expanding learning options for working professionals. Through its centre for Technology Enhanced Learning it has started an online certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence Renewable Energy Management and ESG and Corporate Sustainability. The university has also shared future plans for new BTech programmes in Mechanical and Automation Engineering from 2026-27. It also plans to begin Computer Science and Engineering in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology from 2027-28 after required approvals.