Delhi to Get 300 New MBBS Seats, 103 PG and DNB Seats in Medical Education Overhaul: Government

The Delhi government has announced a big plan to increase Delhi medical seats across its institutions in phases. The aim is to solve the shortage of doctors, dentist specialists and super specialists in government hospitals. Under this proposal Delhi will add 300 undergraduate seats 103 PG and DNB seats and five fellowship seats.This move is part of a wider medical education expansion in Delhi that will support better patient care and build a stronger healthcare workforce for the future.Read the article to know more details.

New MBBS and BDS seats planned in Delhi

A major part of the plan focuses on undergraduate training. The government has proposed 150 MBBS seats each at the medical college linked to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. These two greenfield projects will bring 300 new MBBS seats and give a strong push to Delhi medical seats. Dr B S Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital is also set to expand its MBBS intake from 125 seats to 200 seats. In the dental sector Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science will raise its BDS intake from 50 seats to 70 seats.These changes show that medical education expansion in Delhi is not limited to one institution and is planned across both medical and dental education.