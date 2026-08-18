Delhi to Get 300 New MBBS Seats, 103 PG and DNB Seats in Medical Education Overhaul: Government
Delhi plans a major rise in MBBS, BDS, PG, DNB and fellowship seats across government institutions to strengthen hospitals and build a larger healthcare workforce. Read the article to know more details.
The Delhi government has announced a big plan to increase Delhi medical seats across its institutions in phases. The aim is to solve the shortage of doctors, dentist specialists and super specialists in government hospitals. Under this proposal Delhi will add 300 undergraduate seats 103 PG and DNB seats and five fellowship seats.This move is part of a wider medical education expansion in Delhi that will support better patient care and build a stronger healthcare workforce for the future.Read the article to know more details.
New MBBS and BDS seats planned in Delhi
A major part of the plan focuses on undergraduate training. The government has proposed 150 MBBS seats each at the medical college linked to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. These two greenfield projects will bring 300 new MBBS seats and give a strong push to Delhi medical seats. Dr B S Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital is also set to expand its MBBS intake from 125 seats to 200 seats. In the dental sector Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science will raise its BDS intake from 50 seats to 70 seats.These changes show that medical education expansion in Delhi is not limited to one institution and is planned across both medical and dental education.
PG DNB and Fellowship Seats to Strengthen Hospitals
The second part of the proposal focuses on advanced training. MAMC may increase its PG intake from 260 to 295 seats while MAIDS may raise its PG seats from 22 to 42. BSA Medical College is also proposed to start 24 PG seats. Out of the 103 added PG medical seats Delhi plans 67 MD or MS seats and 36 DNB seats. This includes 35 MD or MS seats at MAMC 24 at BSA Medical College and 18 DNB seats at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Other additions include eight DNB seats at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital two at GTB Hospital four MD or MS seats at UCMS and GTB Hospital two DNB seats at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital four DNB seats at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital two DNB seats at Bhagwas Mahavir and four MD seats at Delhi Cancer Institute. Five fellowship seats are also proposed with three at GTB hospital and two at Delhi State Cancer Institute. Health minister Pankaj Singh said this plan will create a larger pool of trained doctors for Delhi. The proposal will now go to the National Medical Commission and other authorities for approval.
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