Delhi University AC Meeting Brings Direct PhD Path New Skill Courses And Sports Scholarship
Delhi University has approved direct PhD entry after a four year degree, new skill courses, a sports scholarship and the renamining of SOL to CDOE while also celebrating a rise in QS rankings. Read the article to know further details.
Delhi University has taken several important decisions in its 1027th Academic Council meeting that can help students in many ways in the coming years. These decisions focus on research sports skill development and distance education. Teachers believe these steps are in line with NEP 2020 and will give students better academic and career opportunities. The university has also shared positive news about its global ranking which shows steady progress in research innovation and academic quality.
Direct PhD Route and New Skill Courses for Students
One of the biggest decisions taken in the meeting was the change in PhD admission rules. Students who complete a four year undergraduate degree and meet the required eligibility conditions will now be able to apply directly for PhD admission. This proposal was approved by the Academic Council after recommendations from the Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council. This move will help students who want to start their research journey early and build a stronger academic career without delay. The council has also approved several new skill enhancement courses to improve employability and support startup thinking among students. These courses include Entrepreneurship Mindset, Opportunity Discovery Design Thinking, Venture Business Design, Go to market strategy, Entrepreneurial Communication, Investor Pitching, Library and Information Literacy Skills. These subjects are designed to prepare students for industry jobs, entrepreneurship and practical work life instead of only helping them earn a degree.
Sports Scholarship SOL Renamed And DU Ranking Improves
Another major decision was the launch of a new scholarship for sports talent in memory of former Union Minister and former DUSU President Arun Jaitley. Under this scheme three undergraduate athletes who complete at national or international level will receive 50,000 rupees every year. At least one selected student must be a female athlete. This scholarship will continue for 20 years and is expected to encourage talented sportspersons to continue both studies and sports.
The university also approved the renaming of the School of Open Learning to the Centre for Distance and Online Education. This change will follow the latest UGC rules. Along with these decisions Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh said that Delhi University has reached the 322nd position in the QS world University rankings 2027. In 2022 the university was placed in the 521 to 530 range. This rise reflects the university’s continued focus on research innovation and better academic standards.
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