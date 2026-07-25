Delhi University AC Meeting Brings Direct PhD Path New Skill Courses And Sports Scholarship

Delhi University has taken several important decisions in its 1027th Academic Council meeting that can help students in many ways in the coming years. These decisions focus on research sports skill development and distance education. Teachers believe these steps are in line with NEP 2020 and will give students better academic and career opportunities. The university has also shared positive news about its global ranking which shows steady progress in research innovation and academic quality.

Direct PhD Route and New Skill Courses for Students

One of the biggest decisions taken in the meeting was the change in PhD admission rules. Students who complete a four year undergraduate degree and meet the required eligibility conditions will now be able to apply directly for PhD admission. This proposal was approved by the Academic Council after recommendations from the Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council. This move will help students who want to start their research journey early and build a stronger academic career without delay. The council has also approved several new skill enhancement courses to improve employability and support startup thinking among students. These courses include Entrepreneurship Mindset, Opportunity Discovery Design Thinking, Venture Business Design, Go to market strategy, Entrepreneurial Communication, Investor Pitching, Library and Information Literacy Skills. These subjects are designed to prepare students for industry jobs, entrepreneurship and practical work life instead of only helping them earn a degree.