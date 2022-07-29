Delhi University Academic Council meeting on August 3 for FYUP syllabus

DU Admission Council: Delhi University Academic Council will be conducting a meeting on August 3, 2022 to discuss the syllabus for the first semester of the four-year UG programme. The four Year UG programme is being introduced as part of the recommendation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.

The university’s standing committee has put forth its resolutions regarding the same and will come up with an approval for the same during the meeting. As per reports, the new curriculum will be implemented from the 2022-23 academic year. DU’s Executive Council in February had approved an Under Graduate Curriculum Framework 2022 formulated by the National Education Policy Cell. The meeting will include University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and will work on finalizing the syllabi for FYIP.

The syllabus for 100 undergraduate courses will be brought into discussion in the meeting. A few of the top courses include BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BSc Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) Microbiology.

Members of the course committee

The course committee has prepared the syllabus and forwarded it to the standing committee. A single course committee consists of five professors two of whom are from the concerned department and three college professors. The syllabus will be presented to the Academic Council and following the AC’s approval the syllabus will be taken to the Executive Council.

Delhi University had earlier implemented the FYUP 2013 but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. However the FYUP this time will be different from the previous one. As per reports the Academic Council will also consider the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the Vice Chancellor for starting an MDA programme (Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics at the University College of Medical Science from the 2022-23 academic year subject to the approval from funding agency.

Other matters up for consideration

The Academic Council will also be considering the case of Rohit Gurjar for the award of PhD Degree posthumously from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering who passed away due t o COVID-19 in April 2021 after submitting the PhD thesis. Other matters to be taken up in the meeting include new Scholarships. Recommendations of the Standing Committee made to increase the number of scholarships with the enhancement of additional endowment fund of Rs. 5 Lakh will also be considered.

The draft ordinance regarding the course curriculum, admission, criteria and scheme of examination for M.Sc course is also expected to be approved. Discussions on the recommendations of the Faculty of Medical Sciences regarding the partial amendments in the BDS Ordinance made by the Dental Council of India and the course curriculum for MD in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will also be discussed.

