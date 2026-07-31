Delhi University Approves Semester Away Programme, Direct PhD Entry Amid Dissent

DU has approved direct PhD admission after four year UG and a semester away programme with foreign institutions despite objections. Read the article to know more details.

Delhi University has approved two major academic changes after a meeting of its executive council chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. The council gave its nod to direct PhD admission for students who complete a four year undergraduate course and also cleared the semester away programme for UG students with foreign higher education institutions. Both decisions faced objections from council members who raised concerns about academic quality student burden and the larger impact on Delhi University courses. Delhi University Clears Direct PhD Entry and Semester Away Programme Under the new PhD rule students who finish a four year undergraduate programme can apply directly for doctoral studies. To qualify they must have at least 7.5 CGPA and at least one scopus listed publication.Elected council members Mithuraaj, Dhusiya and Aman Kumar opposed the move. They said doctoral research needs subject understanding and stronger academic preparation. They also questioned the lack of an entrance test or interview before the Departmental Research Committee. According to them this may create a false sense of readiness and may weaken the importance of postgraduate education. They also raised doubts how supervisor changes during the PhD programme would be handled.

The council also approved the semester away programme under UGCF 2022. This will allow undergraduate students to spend one semester at a foreign institution. Critics said the plan may reduce the value of DU’s own courses and may place a heavy financial burden on students because they would have to pay fees at the host institution along with regular DU fees. They also said the updated proposal was not clearly explained. At the same time the plan allows students to seek scholarships and mobile grants. DU or its college may also offer need cum merit support if funds are available. Other Delhi University Decisions and Future Plans The Executive Council also approved DU’s annual accounts for 2025 to 26 along with the accounts of halls hostels Provident Fund and the National Pension System. It also cleared pay protection for teachers who earlier worked in ad hoc or temporary posts and were later appointed on a regular basis through proper selection. These rules will apply to appointments made on or after April 1, 2022.