Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Course-Wise Cutoff Marks Here
Delhi University: Delhi University has released the 2026 CSAS first allocation list for undergraduate admissions, allotting seats to 93,033 students across 67 colleges. Cutoffs remain exceptionally high, with general seats nearly filled at 99.9%. Candidates must accept allocations by July 18 and complete online fee payments by July 21, 2026.
Delhi University: The official announcement of the First Allocation List along with cutoff marks has been done by Delhi University (DU) for the 2026 undergraduate admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). A total of 93,033 students have received allocation in the first round among 67 colleges under CSAS. Not surprisingly, the highly competitive cutoffs of the leading colleges are very high for the Unreserved (UR) category along with excellent allocations in OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. Unreserved category shows a nearly perfect fill percentage of 99.9%, while 96% and 95.2% are the fill percentages of OBC and SC categories respectively.
EWS allocation has 92.7% and ST category got 67.3% fill percentage of the seats. The allocated candidates should immediately accept their allocation till the July 18, 2026 deadline through the CSAS portal (ugadmission.uod.ac.in). After the verification of documents by the respective college, the last date to make online payment of fees for provisional admission will be July 21, 2026. Those aspirants looking forward to get better preference options can choose the “Upgrade” option before the second list on July 25, 2026.
Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2026: Category-Wise Allocation Performance
The Unreserved category candidates saw the highest uptake, closely followed by the major reserved categories:
|
Category
|
First Round Seat Fill Rate
|
Unreserved (General)
|
99.9%
|
OBC
|
96%
|
SC
|
95.2%
|
EWS
|
92.7%
|
ST
|
67.3%
|
PwBD
|
23.0%
Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2026: Important Dates for Allotted Candidates
Below mentioned are the important dates related to the Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2026:
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Event Details
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Deadline & Timings
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Declaration of First Allocation List
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July 16, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Window to "Accept" Allotted Seat
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July 16 to July 18, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Online College Document Verification
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July 16 to July 20, 2026 (Till 4:59 PM)
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Last Date for Online Fee Payment
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July 21, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Declaration of Second Allocation List
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July 25, 2026 (12:00 Noon)
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Window to "Accept" Round 2 Seat
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July 25 to July 26, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Round 2 College Document Verification
|
July 25 to July 27, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Last Date for Round 2 Fee Payment
|
July 28, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.