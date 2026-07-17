Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Course-Wise Cutoff Marks Here

Delhi University: The official announcement of the First Allocation List along with cutoff marks has been done by Delhi University (DU) for the 2026 undergraduate admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). A total of 93,033 students have received allocation in the first round among 67 colleges under CSAS. Not surprisingly, the highly competitive cutoffs of the leading colleges are very high for the Unreserved (UR) category along with excellent allocations in OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. Unreserved category shows a nearly perfect fill percentage of 99.9%, while 96% and 95.2% are the fill percentages of OBC and SC categories respectively.

EWS allocation has 92.7% and ST category got 67.3% fill percentage of the seats. The allocated candidates should immediately accept their allocation till the July 18, 2026 deadline through the CSAS portal (ugadmission.uod.ac.in). After the verification of documents by the respective college, the last date to make online payment of fees for provisional admission will be July 21, 2026. Those aspirants looking forward to get better preference options can choose the “Upgrade” option before the second list on July 25, 2026.