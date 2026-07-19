Delhi University Gives Extra UG Seat Allotments in First Admission Round

Delhi University has given more undergraduate seat allotment than the total number of seats in the first round of admission this year. The university made 21,409 extra allotments and took the total number to 93,033 against 71624 available seats. DU said this step was taken after studying admission patterns from the last four to five years. The aim is to make sure that seats do not stay empty after later rounds of admission. Read the article to know more details.

DU Used This Plan Only Where Seats Usually Stay Empty

The university said this extra allotment plan was used only in colleges and courses where some seats usually remain vacant even after many rounds. DU also made it clear that no extra allotments were given in top demand colleges and courses. This includes Shri Ram College of Commerce and popular courses like Economics Honours and Psychology Honours. These seats usually get filled in the first round so there was no need to give extra allotments there. Within one day of the first list being released 66251 students accepted their allotted seats. Out of these 6826 applicants reached the “Approved by Principal” stage, Also 896 students completed the full admissions process by paying the required fees. DU also stated that 5141 students got their first choice in the first round.