Delhi University introduces paid internship scheme for UG, PG students from this Academic year, Check Internship Details here

DU Internship Programme: Delhi University will begin a paid internship scheme from this academic year onwards for UG and PG courses. The internship scheme is being introduced with an aim to impart holistic education keeping the NEP in mind.

The Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme is being launched to impart training on Hard and Soft skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning. Delhi University Vice Chancellor VC Yogesh Singh stated that all full-time regular students from the university will be eligible for the internship scheme. The internship will be available throughout the year based on the requirements of the departments, centres and institutions of the university.

The VC added that the internship scheme is a unique experience to help students broaden their mental faculties by learning skills and inculcate a sense of responsibility towards the university system. He further stated that the internship will work to combine holistic knowledge with innovative avenues of earning with the basics of academic learning and administration.

Selection of students for Internship

Students will be selected for internships through interviews. A total of 200 interns in both categories will be eligible for the internship. The number of interns may periodically change after review and recommendation by the Dean of Students Welfare following approval from the VC.

Objectives such a holistic education enlisted in NEP 2020 will be achieved through the internship programme allowing young students to be associated with the university work for mutual benefit. Students will also be exposed to several departments, centres and institutions existing within the university.

About VCIS

The Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme will include two kinds of internships - Regular and a Summer Internship. A summer internship will be offered during the summer vacations for eight weeks containing 15 to 20 hours per week. A regular internship on the other hand will be during the academic session containing a flexible 8 to 10 hours per week. Students can avail the internship scheme by a student only once during a course and the maximum period of an internship will not exceed beyond six months.

Stipend offered

For Regular internship, the stipend offered will be Rs. 5000 per month while the payment for Summer Internships will be Rs. 10,000 per month. The stipend offered will also be enhanced by 5% each financial year.

Students interested in the internship programme need to register online and submit the applications. Students need to specify and indicate the specific domains and areas of interest. Students can mention three preferences of specific domain/ areas of interest when applying.

Students are also required to upload a letter of recommendation and a No Objection Certificate from the head of the department of the college when applying for the internship.

Also Read: JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Schedule at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in