Delhi University Opens Fresh Internship and Placement Opportunities for UG and PG Students Through CPC

Delhi University has opened fresh internship and placement chances for its students through the Central Placement Cell. The new openings cover fields such as psychology, business development, sales and marketing. Students can earn up to Rs 25000 per month as stipend during the internship. Those who move into a full time placement role may get an annual package of up to Rs 7.5 Lakh. Both undergraduate and postgraduate students can apply for these roles. Interested students can send their application through the DU placement portal before the deadlines close later this month. Read the article for further information.

Internship Openings from Be Quotient and Planet 9X Technologies

Three companies have come forward to recruit Delhi University students through the Central Placement Cell. Be Quotient is looking for interns from psychology backgrounds. Students of BA Psychology and MA Psychology or graduates in related fields can apply for this role. The internship is based in Mumbai and selected interns will get a monthly stipend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The duration of the internship will be three to six months. Planet 9X Technologies is also offering an internship for students pursuing BBA and BCom programmes at DU. This role is based in New Delhi and gives a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 along with performance based incentives. The last date to apply for this opportunity is July 29, 2026.