Delhi University Opens Fresh Internship and Placement Opportunities for UG and PG Students Through CPC
Delhi University Central Placement Cell has announced new internship and placement openings for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Read the article to know stipend details.
Delhi University has opened fresh internship and placement chances for its students through the Central Placement Cell. The new openings cover fields such as psychology, business development, sales and marketing. Students can earn up to Rs 25000 per month as stipend during the internship. Those who move into a full time placement role may get an annual package of up to Rs 7.5 Lakh. Both undergraduate and postgraduate students can apply for these roles. Interested students can send their application through the DU placement portal before the deadlines close later this month. Read the article for further information.
Internship Openings from Be Quotient and Planet 9X Technologies
Three companies have come forward to recruit Delhi University students through the Central Placement Cell. Be Quotient is looking for interns from psychology backgrounds. Students of BA Psychology and MA Psychology or graduates in related fields can apply for this role. The internship is based in Mumbai and selected interns will get a monthly stipend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The duration of the internship will be three to six months. Planet 9X Technologies is also offering an internship for students pursuing BBA and BCom programmes at DU. This role is based in New Delhi and gives a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 along with performance based incentives. The last date to apply for this opportunity is July 29, 2026.
Internzvalley Internship Cum Placement Drive for DU Students
Internzvalley has started an internship cum placement drive for regular DU students from the 203 to 2027 batches. This company is hiring for the role of Business Development Intern in sales and marketing along with the role of Business Development Associate. Selected Interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 and can earn additional incentives of up to Rs 10,000. Students who complete the probation period and move into the placement role will receive an annual CTC of Rs 7.5 lakh. The work location for this role is Bengaluru. Eligible students should visit the Delhi University Placement Cell portal to apply. They are advised to read the eligibility criteria and job description carefully before sending their applications and should not wait till the last date.
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