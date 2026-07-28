Delhi University Opens Registration for Integrated Teacher Education Programme, Apply by August 2

The University of Delhi’s 2026 ITEP programme admissions are currently open. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official website itep.uod.ac.in.

DU ITEP 2026 Programme: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2026-2027 academic year. Interested candidates who took the National Common Entrance Test (NCET)-2026 can apply online for the programme at itep.uod.ac.in. The 4-year integrated ITEP is a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree in Education as well as a specialized subject such as language, history, music, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, art, physical education. How To Apply For DU’s ITEP Programme 2026? Visit the official website itep.uod.ac.in . On the homepage, click on “New Registration”. Then, Enter your NCET application number, roll number, your full name and date of birth. Click on “Register” and you would have completed the one time necessary registration. Then, click on “Login” and enter your application number and password. Submit the required documents and your application for the ITEP course will be successfully submitted.

Direct Link To Apply For DU's ITEP 2026 Programme Documents Required For DU’s 2026-2027 ITEP Programme Candidates need to submit several documents including educational and professional certificates. Check the complete list of required documents. Scanned Photograph (less than 1024 kb)

Scanned Signature (less than 1024 kb)

Educational Documents such as Class 10, 12 marksheet, college degree (less than 1024 kb)

Experience Certificates (your work experience)

Category Certificates DU ITEP 2026 Programme: Application Fees Candidates must necessarily pay a one-time non-refundable Registration-cum-Allocation Fee as part of the application process. Candidate Category Registration-cum-Allocation Fee Unreserved/Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Non Creamy Layer (NCL)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 250 Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Rs. 100