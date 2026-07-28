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Delhi University Opens Registration for Integrated Teacher Education Programme, Apply by August 2

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:20 IST

The University of Delhi’s 2026 ITEP programme admissions are currently open. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official website itep.uod.ac.in.


Delhi University Opens Registration for Integrated Teacher Education Programme, Apply by August 2
Delhi University Opens Registration for Integrated Teacher Education Programme, Apply by August 2
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DU ITEP 2026 Programme: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2026-2027 academic year. Interested candidates who took the National Common Entrance Test (NCET)-2026 can apply online for the programme at itep.uod.ac.inThe 4-year integrated ITEP is a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree in Education as well as a specialized subject such as language, history, music, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, art, physical education.

How To Apply For DU’s ITEP Programme 2026?

  1. Visit the official website itep.uod.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on “New Registration”.
  3. Then, Enter your NCET application number, roll number, your full name and date of birth.
  4. Click on “Register” and you would have completed the one time necessary registration. 
  5. Then, click on “Login” and enter your application number and password. 
  6. Submit the required documents and your application for the ITEP course will be successfully submitted. 

Direct Link To Apply For DU's ITEP 2026 Programme

Documents Required For DU’s 2026-2027 ITEP Programme

Candidates need to submit several documents including educational and professional certificates. Check the complete list of required documents.

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 1024 kb)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 1024 kb)
  • Educational Documents such as Class 10, 12 marksheet, college degree (less than 1024 kb)
  • Experience Certificates (your work experience)
  • Category Certificates

DU ITEP 2026 Programme: Application Fees

Candidates must necessarily pay a one-time non-refundable Registration-cum-Allocation Fee as part of the application process. 

Candidate Category

Registration-cum-Allocation Fee 

Unreserved/Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Non Creamy Layer (NCL)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 

Rs. 250

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) 

Rs. 100

Eligibility Required For DU’s ITEP Programme

DU’s ITEP programme conducts admissions solely on the basis of a candidate's NCET scores. Candidates who are currently appearing in the qualifying examination or whose results are not yet declared are also eligible for the ITEP. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates NCET scores, which is subject to the specific programme they apply for.

The university will notify aspirants of the allocation and admission rounds. Students who have applied are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:16 IST

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