Delhi University releases dates for postponed exams of semester 2 Regular, NCWEB and SOL

Delhi University has released the revised dates of semester 2 Regular, NCWEB and SOL exams that were postponed due to a flood-like situation in Delhi. Check revised DU schedule for theory and practical exams here

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 16:52 IST
Delhi University Semester Exams 2023: The University of Delhi has released a notification for rescheduled second-year exams for regular, the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students. As per the revised dates, the DU theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2, 2023. 

Earlier, Delhi University (DU) postponed the dates of exams in the wake of a flood-like situation in here. The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

Delhi University Semester Exams Dates 2023 

The notification for rescheduled second-year exam for regular, the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students has been released today. Those appearing for the 2nd-semester exams can check the revised dates below for DU theory exam: 

Revised date 

Old date

July 26, 2023

July 17, 2023

August 1, 2023

July 18, 2023

August 2, 2023

July 19, 2023

Delhi University Practical Exam 2023 Dates 

The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5. The UGCF NEP 2022 semester 2 exams for regular, NCWEB and SOL revised dates have been provided below: 

Revised date 

Old date

August 3, 2023

July 14, 2023

August 4, 2023

July 15, 2023

August 5, 2023

July 16, 2023

Check Delhi University Semester 2 Exam Dates Notice PDF Here

DU CSAS 1st allocation list to be released on August 1, 2023 

Delhi University has announced the DU undergraduate (UG) admission schedule for the academic session 2023-24. As per the schedule released, Delhi University will release the first CSAS admission list on August 1, however, it will start the CSAS phase II  application today, July 17. The Delhi University first-semester classes will start on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have not registered on the DU CSAS portal till now can do it by July 24, 2023. 

