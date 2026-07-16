Delhi University’s ‘Science of Happiness’ Course Draws Over 2,000 Students, To Be Offered By 17 Colleges, One University

The University of Delhi (DU) has registered over 2,000 students for the “Science of Happiness” course over the duration of two years, since its launch. The value-added course is being offered across 17 colleges and the Department of Psychology, officials told PTI on July 15, 2026 (Wednesday).

The course has received reassuring feedback from colleges, where students reported positive outcomes. The university’s Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh chaired a meeting, reviewing the progress of the course, where he was joined by participating colleges’ principals and representatives who shared their experiences of implementing the value-added programme.

“World Is A Wonderful Place”, Says Vice Chancellor

The DU Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction received over the response to the “Science of Happiness” course and said happiness is life’s greatest achievement and could be attained by thinking positively about others and performing good deeds.

“The world is a wonderful place; if you do good, good things will happen,” the vice chancellor said.

“Such Courses Were Uncommon Earlier"

The Vice Chancellor said while such courses were uncommon earlier, the changing social realities have made them more relevant. He also called for reinforcing the Delhi University’s Drug-free campaign”, saying drug abuse is a major challenge affecting young people. The campaign was launched by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Course Introduced Following Memorandum With Rekhi Foundation for Happiness

The course was introduced as a value-added course following Delhi University’s signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness in March 2024 establishing the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness.

Dean of Academic Affairs K Ratnabali said it is a one-semester course and is taught within the first four semesters of the undergraduate programmes, along with the Department of Psychology. She added that the university is also considering introducing the course as skill-based paper at postgraduate level in future.

The course is currently offered by the Department of Psychology and 17 colleges, including Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Gargi College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College, Kirori Mal College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, among others.





Delhi University’s ‘Science of Happiness’ Course Draws Over 2,000 Students, To Be Offered By 17 Colleges, One University