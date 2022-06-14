Delhi University To Conduct Online Orientation Workshop for CUET 2022 from 27 June

CUET 2022 Workshop: As per the updates, the University of Delhi will conduct Online Orientation cum Guidance Program for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 specially for SC/ST students under the aegis of Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW). The workshop will be held in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL). As per the dates released, the online orientation workshop will begin on 27th June and conclude on 8th July 2022.

Students can register for CUET 2022 workshop through Google form for the session-wise program. Also, the enrollment for the guidance programme will be done based on a First-Come-First-Serve basis. All sessions will be telecasted live on Youtube for the benefit of students’ community at large.

The Online Orientation Workshop for CUET 2022 to provide general and domain-specific academic guidance for the candidates, primarily belonging to SC/ST categories, who will be appearing in CUET for admission in the central universities. The program will help the candidates to make them familiar with the pattern of CUET, consequently promoting inclusivity.

Register for CUET 2022 Online Orientation Workshop Here

About Online Orientation cum Guidance Program for CUET

The CUET orientation guidance program will be conducted online through 11 sessions spread over 6 days. The sessions include guidance on a general test, languages and 19 domain-specific subjects. The domain specific subjects have been organised into 8 broad groups to facilitate 3 choices of the groups.

Due to the limited seats, aspiring candidates are requested to register online at - shortest.link/CUET2022. Also, the first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts. For the benefit of the larger student community, the program will also be available live through YouTube Channels of DSW & ILLL.

