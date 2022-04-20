Delhi University To Conduct Webinar On CUET, UG Admission on 22 April, Get Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: From this year, Delhi University will be conducting admission based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This entrance exam will be mandatory for UG admission at Delhi University and all other central universities. Candidates can apply for the CUET 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To familiarize the candidates with the recently-announced CUET entrance exam, the University of Delhi will conduct a series of webinars to explain the DU admission process and CUET 2022. The university will also be setting up an admission branch that will organize webinars to make the public aware of the new admission policy.

Webinars on DU UG Admission 2022 - CUET

Candidates will be able to get all relevant information in regards to the admission process in various colleges. The first webinar will take place on 22 April at 2:30 pm. "The webinar on Under Graduate admissions adopting CUET will help candidates understand the programme specific requirements of various undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi, and in resolving their concerns related to CUET." DU statement mentioned.

Read DU UG Admission 2022 Webinar Notice Here

Initiatives Taken by Delhi University To Introduce CUET

ChatBot Services - The Delhi University has also activated ChatBot services for quick resolution of queries. The candidates can utilize this service between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, except Public Holidays. Candidates can also write at ug@admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to Under-Graduate admissions to the University

Video Tutorials - The university has also provided video tutorials to explain the application process for CUET 2022. In the video, they have given step-by-step videos that guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programmes of a university, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section 1, 2 and 3 of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents and making the payment. The tutorials are available in both English and Hindi languages.

Talk on "UG Admissions in University of Delhi-adopting CUET" on Apr 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM onwards https://t.co/RbY4qMnnvQ — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 8, 2022

DU UG and PG Admission 2022

For admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes candidates must register at cuet.samartha.ac.in, and at pgadmission.uod.ac.in for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. For PG admissions, the university will follow the previous year's pattern. They will also have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for postgraduate courses.

Also Read: CUET 2022: 1.27 Lakh Applications Received in 1st Week, Apply on or before 6th May at cuet.samarth.ac.in