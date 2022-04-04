Delhi University To Organise Job Fair From 7th April for UG, PG Students, Get Details Here

Delhi University Job Fair 2022: As per the recent updates, the Delhi University will host a ‘Job Mela' (Placement cum Internship fair). The fair is scheduled to start on 7th April and it will conclude on 9th April 2022. This DU job fair is being organised by Delhi University’s Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi. The job fair will be held in a blended mode. The Job Mela will be inaugurated by Professor Yogesh Singh, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, the University of Delhi on 7th April 2022. The inaugural event will be graced by DU Officials and CEOs of various companies.

Aim of Delhi University Job Fair

It will aim to provide internships opportunity for first and second-year students of several undergraduate courses in the university. It will also concentrate on providing placement opportunities for final year students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Science (Physical, Life and Applied Science), Commerce, Mathematical Science, and Social Sciences.

Who all are participating in Delhi University Job Fair?

Over 45 National, Multi-National Companies, Start-Ups, Research Organisations, and NGOs have shown interest by registering themselves for the selection of students. The Job Mela will be organized in the blended mode where online and/or offline arrangements for the companies will be made as per the requirements expressed by them. More than 30,000 students have registered to participate in this event.

The students’ pool extends to approximately 80 colleges and an equal number of post-graduate departments of the university with more than 18,000 students registered on the placement portal as on date.

Official Notification by Delhi University

“The vision of the CPC is to provide a continuum of opportunities to the under-graduates and post-graduates studying across various courses of Science (Physical, Life and Applied Science), Commerce, Mathematical Science, Social Sciences etc,” the official notification from the University of Delhi read.