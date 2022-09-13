Delhi University UG Admissions 2022: Varsity introduces Mid-Entry Scheme for late applicants, Check details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University has opened the UG Admission portal for the candidates to apply for the undergraduate courses offered in the colleges affiliated to the university. Those who wish to apply for the admissions to the different degree colleges can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process for admission purposes.

The DU UG 2022 Admission application link is available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in. The admissions are conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System also known as CSAS. Along with the admissions, CSAS will also have a mid-entry scheme for the students. Candidates can check here the complete details related to the CSAS Mid-Entry Scheme.

CSAS UG Registrations 2022

Delhi University UG Admissions 2022

Delhi University has started the admission process to the undergraduate courses offered in the colleges of the university. The admissions to the Delhi University Undergraduate programmes will be conducted through the CUET UG 2022 Scores.

Candidates are required to complete the admission process through CSAS and complete the counselling and admission procedure for the undergraduate programmes. After completing the application process the seat allotment list will be released for the students who have applied for the admissions. The university will release two allotment list following which the portal will open for the DU Admissions 2022 Mid-Entry Scheme.

DU Admissions 2022 Mid-Entry Scheme

The Delhi University Mid-Entry is for the students who were unable to fill the CSAS 2022 applications in the first attempt. Those students awaiting the results of professional courses or other admissions may not choose to fill the CSAS applications and such students can choose to apply under the mid-entry scheme.

The portal for admissions will be reopened and students who have to fill the applications can complete the admission applications. These students will however be required to submit an additional payment of Rs. 1000.

Students however must note that those who apply under mid-entry scheme cannot claim seats which are already allotted in spite of having a better CUET score.

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2022 for PCB, PCM To Release by 15th September at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Marking Scheme Here