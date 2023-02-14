Delhi University's Design Innovation Centre Invites Applications from Startup Innovators, Check Details Here

Delhi University CIC's Startup Opportunities: The Delhi University Design Innovation Centre (CIC, DU) is inviting applications from innovators with novel product or service ideas with commercial viability to help them see their execution. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website- du.ac.in

As per the recent updates, candidates who are interested in applying for the Design Innovation Centre's startup opportunities can apply till March 13, 2023, in online mode.

Design Innovation Centre's Startup Opportunities Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who can apply for Delhi University's CIC Startup Opportunity?

According to some media reports, the CIC Director Shobha Bagai said that anybody from the University or outside the University who has a promising idea can apply for the Design Innovation Centre's Startup opportunities.

According to the official notification released, the University will offer co-working space and mentoring support for 3+3 months. However, promoters must have the technical skills for prototyping for converting their idea into a product.

How to Apply for Delhi University's CIC Startup Opportunity?

According to some media reports, the Director of Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC, DU) Shobha Bagai said that the CIC faculty have created a form and in that form, they have asked students to fill in all the required details i.e. any kind of funding, and their product stage, flow chart of their idea/plan etc.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit DU’s official website- du.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the Events link available on the website

Step 3: Now, click on the link that read Startup opportunities at Design Innovation Centre

Step 4: The Notification related to the DIC Startup Opportunity Application will appear on the screen

Step 5: Scan the QR Code provided on that image and fill out the application form

Step 6: Go through the form and click on submit

