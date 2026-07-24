Dharmendra Pradhan Addresses Two-day Conference of Education Ministers Amidst Rising Demand for Resignation

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the two-day conference of Education Ministers from various states organised by the Education Ministry of India on July 22, 2026. Taking to social media, the Union Minister mentioned that extensive discussions were conducted on the progress of centrally sponsored schemes related to School Education. These include Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, PM POSHAN, and NIPUN schemes. The discussions were held with regard to the completion of six years of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on July 29, 2026, the suggestions received and the plan ahead. Partnership between the Centre and the states is the strongest foundation for effective implementation of these initiatives, he added

Special Attention to Foundational Literacy and Numeracy as per NEP 2020

School Education is the most important foundation for realising the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047, he adds. Special emphasis is being placed on further strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in line with NEP 2020, as well as education in the mother tongue, skill development, sports, innovation, scientific temper, and community participation in schools for nearly 30 crore school children in the country.

Government of India and the state governments are also working towards expanding PM SHRI Schools, PM POSHAN, Atal Tinkering Labs and giving a new momentum to the quality of School Education.

He also pointed out that the platform is not just for reviewing the schemes but is also a medium for a shared resolve towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. As per the experiences, innovations and working methodologies of the states, the Ministry will accelerate the effective implementation of NEP 2020 and provide every child with quality, inclusive and future-oriented education, empowering India's Amrit Generation for nation building.