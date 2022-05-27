DHE Odisha TEC Notification 2022: Admission Schedule for B.Ed courses released

Odisha TEC 2022: The Odisha Department of Higher Education has issued a notification regarding admissions to the B.Ed programmes, BH.ED and M.Ed courses in the Teacher Education Colleges of the state.

The Department will be conducting an OMR based entrance exam for the selection of candidates for the Teacher Education Courses. Applications for the B.Ed programmes will begin from June 1 to 27, 2022. As per the tentative schedule provided, the B.Ed, BH.Ed exams are tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2022.

Students interested in appearing for the B.Ed exams can check the official notification regarding the exams on the official website - dhe.odisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the notification for the B.Ed, M.Ed entrance through the link provided here.

Odisha TEC 2022 Official notification

Odisha Teacher Education Exam Schedule

According to the details provided, the B.Ed, BHEd and M.Ed exams will be conducted on July 31, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions from 10 AM to 12 Noon and 2 PM to 4 PM. A detailed schedule for the M.Ed exams with the notification will be announced on the official website soon.

Candidates who qualify the B.Ed and BHEd examinations will be eligible for the admissions to the 15 Regular teacher education colleges and 12 colleges providing the courses in the self financed mode.

Students will be admitted to the enhanced normal seats in the seven regular colleges and against the eight other regular colleges based on the approval of recognition by the National Council for Teacher Education for the 2022-24 academic session and the same will be applicable for self financed courses.

The Odisha Higher Education Department asked the Teacher Education Institutions and Colleges in the state to submit an online application before the NCTE to obtain approval for offering B.Ed programmes. Close to 30 colleges in the state applied for the approval to be offered for 2 year B.Ed, four year B.Ed and two year M.Ed courses for the 2022-21 and 2023-24 academic session. From these 16 stand alone Teacher Education Colleges will offer 2 year B.Ed purses from the 2022-23 academic year and some will also offer 2 year M.Ed courses.

Apart from the stand alone colleges, 11 general degree colleges and three model degree colleges will run integrated teacher education programmes from the 2023-24 academic session.

