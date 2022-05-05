DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: Evaluations resume with revised Chemistry Answer key

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Evaluation: As per local media reports, DHSE Kerala has resumed the evaluation process of the class 12 answer sheets. However, the dates of the declaration of the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 is awaited since the evaluation of the class 12 exam answer sheets is underway. As per reports, the teachers at the evaluation process who pointed out the problems have now resumed the answer sheet evaluation process.

According to local media reports, the Kerala Plus 2 Answer Key has been revised and released again for the Plus 2 Chemistry subject, resuming the evaluation process of the answer sheets. The revised Kerala Plus 2 answer key has been prepared by a group of 15 people as per reports.

With the process back on track, the board has asked the teachers to evaluate the Kerala Class 12 Chemistry papers only by using the new Answer Key released. The previously evaluated papers based on the earlier answer key will also be re-evaluated.

Discrepancy in the Kerala Plus 2 Chemistry Answer Key

As per local media reports, the Kerala class 12 evaluation commenced on April 28, 2022 when the evaluation continued to the specific subject a group of teachers protested as they refused to use the answer key prepared by the person who set question papers. The evaluation teachers were in favour of using the answer key prepared by an alike group. The board however suspected that the answer key prepared by the teachers could cause students to score more marks in the Class 12 exams.

With this, many of the teachers boycotted the evaluation process and in order to bring things back to normal and avoid a delay in the declaration of the Kerala Plus 2 results the board authorities released a revised answer key. Local media reports have also confirmed that the teachers have resumed the evaluation of the Kerala Plus 2 Answer sheets.

