DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card To Release Today at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 admit card today on 18th July. The DNB PDCET 2022 admit card can be downloaded in online mode from the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download the DNB PDCET admit card 2022 exam, the candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Candidates appearing for the CBT-based DNB PDCET 2022 exam will be required to carry their admit card to the exam venue. DNB PDCET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode on 24th July 2022, for admission to 1,856 post-diploma DNB seats in 942 colleges in India.

How To Download DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card?

The Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) admit card can only be downloaded in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in to download the DNB PDCET hall ticket. On the homepage, click on the - Applicant login tab. In the login window enter the valid user ID and password. Now, click on the DNB PDCET 2022 admit card tab and it will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card?

As per the updates, the DNB PDCET hall ticket 2022 contains details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. In case of any error in the information provided in the DNB PDCET hall ticket, candidates must contact the officials to get it rectified. The NBE will conduct the DNB PDCET exam for admission to 1,856 DNB (Post Diploma) seats in 942 colleges in India.

Diplomat National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022

DNB PDCET 2022 exam will contain a total of 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. They will be given 4 marks for each correct answer and whereas 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted question. NBE will declare DNB PDCET 2022 results by 24th August.