DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at natboard.edu.in

DNB PDCET 2023 registration will be closed today i.e. March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. Check how to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 13:41 IST
DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registrations for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) today i.e. March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm. Candidates who have not filled out the DNB PDCET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in

As per the official schedule, the authorities will open the DNB PDCET 2023 application correction window between April 3 and 5, 2023. The DNB PDCET 2023 Admit Card will be released on April 18, 2023. However, the NEET DNB PDCET 2023 exam will be conducted on April 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

DNB PDCET 2023 Dates

Event

Date

Registration Ends on

March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm

Application Edit Window

April 3 to 5, 2023

Selective Edit Window to rectify deficient/Incorrect Images

April 10 to 12, 2023

Issue of Admit Card

April 18, 2023

Date of Examination

April 23, 2023

Declaration of Result

By May 22, 2023

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for DNB PDCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for DNB PDCET 2023 till today, March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to DNB PDCET and click on To Register

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the DNB PDCET 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

