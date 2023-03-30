DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at natboard.edu.in

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registrations for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) today i.e. March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm. Candidates who have not filled out the DNB PDCET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in

As per the official schedule, the authorities will open the DNB PDCET 2023 application correction window between April 3 and 5, 2023. The DNB PDCET 2023 Admit Card will be released on April 18, 2023. However, the NEET DNB PDCET 2023 exam will be conducted on April 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

DNB PDCET 2023 Dates

Event Date Registration Ends on March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm Application Edit Window April 3 to 5, 2023 Selective Edit Window to rectify deficient/Incorrect Images April 10 to 12, 2023 Issue of Admit Card April 18, 2023 Date of Examination April 23, 2023 Declaration of Result By May 22, 2023

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for DNB PDCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for DNB PDCET 2023 till today, March 30, 2023, by 11.55 pm. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to DNB PDCET and click on To Register

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the DNB PDCET 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

