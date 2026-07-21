DNGC Merit List 2026: Round 1 UG Merit List Released at dngc.ac.in
Dera Natung Government College has released the merit list for admissions to undergraduate BA, BCom and BSc courses. Candidates can download the Merit list PDF through the link given here.
Dera Natung Government College has issued the merit list for undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to the BA. BCom and BSc programmes can check the provisional merit list through the link on the official website.
According to the admission notification issued, candidates eligible for admission to a particular course based on the announced merit list should pay the admission fees online at dngc.ac.in and report to the college with a printout of the Application Form and Admission Fees Receipt, including the uploaded documents. Candidates are required to bring their original documents, as admission will be subject to the verification of the certificates.
DNGC UG Merit List 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Download DNGC Merit List 2026
The link for students to check the UG merit list PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the merit list.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DNGC
Step 2: Click on the Merit list 1 link
Step 3: Select the subject and click on the link
Step 4: The merit list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the merit list for further reference
Documents to be Submitted During Admissions
Candidates allotted seats in the merit list are required to report to the college for admissions. When reporting for admissions, candidates are required to submit the following documents as originals and photocopies.
TWO self-attested Xerox copies of the following:
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Class X certificate.
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Class XII Board/ Council Mark Sheet.
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School Leaving Certificate/Transfer Certificate from the institution last attended (Original must be submitted, otherwise application will be rejected).
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Migration Certificate (only for those who have passed from Boards/ Councils/Universities other than CBSE/ outside the state).
ONE self-attested Xerox copy of the following:
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Recently issued SC/ST/OBC certificate (if applicable)
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Physically Challenged Certificate from competent Medical Officer in case of applicant with Physical disability.
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Two Passport size photographs. (No attestation is required. Write name and class on the back of each photograph)
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.