DNGC Merit List 2026: Round 1 UG Merit List Released at dngc.ac.in

Dera Natung Government College has issued the merit list for undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to the BA. BCom and BSc programmes can check the provisional merit list through the link on the official website.

According to the admission notification issued, candidates eligible for admission to a particular course based on the announced merit list should pay the admission fees online at dngc.ac.in and report to the college with a printout of the Application Form and Admission Fees Receipt, including the uploaded documents. Candidates are required to bring their original documents, as admission will be subject to the verification of the certificates.

DNGC UG Merit List 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download DNGC Merit List 2026

The link for students to check the UG merit list PDF is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the merit list.