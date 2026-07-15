DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in - Download CAP Round 1 List PDF Here
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the seat allotment result for Polytechnic colleges across the state today, July 15, 2026 on the official website at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Applicants will require their log in credentials to check and download the seat allotment result online.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the seat allotment result for Polytechnic colleges across the state today, July 15, 2026. The provisional seat allotment list will be released on poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Applicants will require their log in credentials to check and download the seat allotment result online. Candidates will need to accept their seats from July 16, 2026 onwards. The result allows for the first round of diploma admissions under Maharashtra's Centralised Admission Process (CAP) reporting.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 CAP Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following important dates in mind related to the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 CAP:
|Event
|Date(s)
|CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date
|July 15, 2026
|Online Seat Acceptance
|July 16 - 18, 2026
|Reporting to Allotted Institute
|July 16 - 18, 2026
How to check DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
- Click on the link for Round 1 Seat Allotment list.
- Enter your login credentials to submit.
- The DTE Maharashtra Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your details and download for future reference.
Direct Link: DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Details Mentioned on the Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result
While downloading the Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned:
- Candidate Name
- Photograph
- Signature
- Application ID
- Category
- Gender
- District
- Examination Marks
- Aggregate Percentage
- Merit Rank
- Category Rank
- Verification Status
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