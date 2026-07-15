DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in - Download CAP Round 1 List PDF Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the seat allotment result for Polytechnic colleges across the state today, July 15, 2026. The provisional seat allotment list will be released on poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Applicants will require their log in credentials to check and download the seat allotment result online. Candidates will need to accept their seats from July 16, 2026 onwards. The result allows for the first round of diploma admissions under Maharashtra's Centralised Admission Process (CAP) reporting.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 CAP Schedule

Candidates will need to keep the following important dates in mind related to the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Round 1 CAP: