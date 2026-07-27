RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: DTE Released M.Pharm Schedule; Check Important Dates

RGPV MPharmacy Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh has released the online counselling schedule for admission to first-year MPharm programme for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website at rgpv.ac.in.

The counselling will be held for admissions to government, autonomous, grant-in-aid, deemed universities, self-financing universities and private pharmacy institutions on the basis of a valid GPAT score. The remaining seats will be filled on the basis of the qualifying exam. The registrations based on the qualifying exam will be held from June 17 to July 31, 2026.

RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Phase I Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026 for phase 1 of counselling on the basis of GPAT 2026 scores: