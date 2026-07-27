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RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: DTE Released M.Pharm Schedule; Check Important Dates

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:03 IST

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh has released the online Counselling schedule for M.Pharmacy. Check round wise schedule and important dates here.

RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: DTE Released M.Pharm Schedule; Check Important Dates
RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: DTE Released M.Pharm Schedule; Check Important Dates
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RGPV MPharmacy Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Madhya Pradesh has released the online counselling schedule for admission to first-year MPharm programme for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website at rgpv.ac.in

The counselling will be held for admissions to government, autonomous, grant-in-aid, deemed universities, self-financing universities and private pharmacy institutions on the basis of a valid GPAT score. The remaining seats will be filled on the basis of the qualifying exam. The registrations based on the qualifying exam will be held from June 17 to July 31, 2026. 

RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Phase I Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table to know the RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026 for phase 1 of counselling on the basis of GPAT 2026 scores: 

Events  Dates
Online registration/registration cancellation June 17 to July 5, 2026 (11:45 PM)
Registration correction (for verified candidates) July 6 to 7, 2026 (5:30 PM)
Choice filling and locking of institutions June 18 to July 9, 2026 (11:45 PM)
Common merit list July 10, 2026
Allotment letter download, document verification and reporting at allotted institute July 14 to 20, 2026 (6:30 PM)

RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Phase II Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the RGPV M.Pharmacy Counselling 2026 for phase 2 of counselling on the basis of the qualifying exams: 

Events  Dates
Online registration/registration cancellation July 21 to 31, 2026 (11:45 PM)
Registration correction (for verified candidates) August 1 to 2, 2026 (5:30 PM)
Choice filling and locking of institutions July 22 to August 4, 2026 (11:45 PM)
Common merit list August 5, 2026
Allotment letter download, document verification and reporting at allotted institute August 10 to 17, 2026 (6:30 PM)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 16:03 IST

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