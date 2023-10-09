DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023: The Delhi University (DU) will close the registrations for its five-year LLB programmes tomorrow: October 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) courses and are yet to apply can register at law.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can submit their DU BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) application form 2023 by October 10, 2023, by 4.59 pm. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions available on the website before filling out the application form. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU 5-Year LLB 2023 Registration Fee

In order to complete the registrations, candidates are required to make the payment of the non-refundable fee as prescribed in the table below:

Category Fees UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs 1,500 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 1,000

Check the official notice below

How to fill out the DU 5-year LLB registration form 2023 online?

Candidates who are applying for the DU 5-year LLB programme 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete their registrations online.



Step 1: Visit the admission portal of DU, law.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the necessary details such as asked

Step 3: Sign in with newly generated login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and click on the submit button to proceed

Step 6: Take a printout of the application confirmation form for future use

