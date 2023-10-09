  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023:  DU will close the registrations for its 5-year LLB programmes tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register at law.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 9, 2023 18:17 IST
DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023
DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023: The Delhi University (DU) will close the registrations for its five-year LLB programmes tomorrow: October 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) courses and are yet to apply can register at law.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can submit their DU BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) application form 2023 by October 10, 2023, by 4.59 pm. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions available on the website before filling out the application form. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

DU 5-Year LLB Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU 5-Year LLB 2023 Registration Fee

In order to complete the registrations, candidates are required to make the payment of the non-refundable fee as prescribed in the table below:

Category

Fees 

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS

Rs 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs 1,000

Check the official notice below

DU 5 year LLB Registrations 2023

How to fill out the DU 5-year LLB registration form 2023 online?

Candidates who are applying for the DU 5-year LLB programme 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete their registrations online.


Step 1: Visit the admission portal of DU, law.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the necessary details such as asked

Step 3: Sign in with newly generated login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and click on the submit button to proceed

Step 6: Take a printout of the application confirmation form for future use

Also Read: IIT JAM 2024: Know How To Make Changes in Filled Application Form
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023